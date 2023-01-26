Tennessee man sentenced in fatal traffic collision case

Samuel Rodriguez Arana

A Bethpage, Tenn. man received a total five-year sentence on a charge of manslaughter-second degree and three other charges stemming from a traffic accident in Simpson County that claimed the life of his brother in March 2022.

Samuel Rodriguez Arana, 54, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter-second degree charge that was amended from a charge of murder.

