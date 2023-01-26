Tennessee man sentenced in fatal traffic collision case

A Bethpage, Tenn. man received a total five-year sentence on a charge of manslaughter-second degree and three other charges stemming from a traffic accident in Simpson County that claimed the life of his brother in March 2022.
Samuel Rodriguez Arana, 54, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter-second degree charge that was amended from a charge of murder.
Arana also pleaded guilty to charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol — aggravator circumstance, speeding — 13 miles per hour over the limit and failure of owner to maintain required insurance — security.
The traffic accident claimed the life of Arturo Rodriguez, 55, of Nashville.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office said Arana was the driver and Rodriguez the passenger of the 2008 Toyota Highlander that struck a tree in the 700 block of Temperance Road.
Rodriguez was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Simpson County Coroner.
Arana pleaded guilty to the charges in Simpson Circuit Court in October 2022 and was sentenced on January 9.
A motion for probation was denied; however, Arana is eligible for shock probation.
He was ordered to pay $1,000 in court costs.
Judge Mark A. Thurmond presided.
