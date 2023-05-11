PORNWS-05-10-23 PRECISION POWER

Franklin Mayor-Pro Tem Jamie Powell, Simpson County Judge-Executive Mason Barnes and Precision Power President and Owner Drew Hardin shovel dirt during a ceremonial groundbreaking at Precision Power’s new facility being constructed in the Henderson Industrial Park on April 27.

 Photo by Brian Davis.

A ceremonial groundbreaking for an existing Franklin. industry locating a new facility in the Henderson Industrial Park was held on April 27.

Precision Power is constructing a new 82,000 square foot office and warehouse facility in the industrial park located off Highway 100 East. The company hopes to occupy the new building in February 2024.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.