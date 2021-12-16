Austin Johnson seeking Republican nomination for Simpson County Clerk

Austin Johnson is a candidate for Simpson County Clerk. Johnson. He filed on Dec. 7 as a candidate for the Republican nomination in the May 2022 primary.
A lifelong Simpson County resident, Johnson is a member of Blackjack Baptist Church, a 2014 Franklin-Simpson High School graduate and a 2018 Western Kentucky University graduate receiving a degree in organizational leadership.
Johnson has been employed in various roles at Hunt Ford since 2013, and has been the sales manager since 2018.
“For me, serving Simpson County as county clerk would be one of the greatest honors I could have,” Johnson said. “I plan to continue to build on the success the clerk’s office has shown. I look forward to meeting and building relationships with Simpson County citizens.”
He is the son of Heath and Regina Johnson and is married to Grace Kirby Johnson.
