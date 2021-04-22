The Simpson County Office of Emergency Management will hold Community Emergency Response Team, also known as CERT, classes beginning the first Thursday in May.
There is no charge to take the classes that will be held at the Blewett-Bradley Building on North High Street behind the Franklin Electric Plant Board.
The classes will be held each Thursday night from six until nine o’clock May 6 through July 1. The final class is Saturday, July 10 from 8 a.m. until noon.
The CERT program educates volunteers about disaster preparedness for the hazards that may impact their area and trains them in basic disaster response skills, such as fire safety, light search and rescue, team organization, and disaster medical operations.
Information about registering and a link to a video about CERT is available on the Simpson County Office of Emergency Management Facebook page.
More information is also available by calling the office of emergency management at 270-586-1800 or send an email to cert@simpsoncountyoem.com.
