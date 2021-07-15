Discarded used fireworks in trashcans were the cause of two fires in Franklin and Simpson County over the July 4th weekend.
Franklin-Simpson Fire Rescue was called to the Kenneth and Michelle Farmer residence at 131 Dinwiddie Road at about 10:40 p.m. on Saturday, July 3.
F-S Fire Rescue Chief Leslie Goodrum said the trashcan the fireworks were discarded in was beside the house. He said the fire spread to the house.
Goodrum said the single story, three bedroom with vinyl siding structure was a total loss.
He said the family was at a neighbor’s house when the fire started.
There were no injuries.
Firefighters were on the scene until three o’clock the following morning.
While at the fire on Dinwiddie Road, F-S Fire Rescue was called at about 11:45 p.m. to the Larry Swindall residence at 414 North Street where fire destroyed two outbuildings and a carport.
Goodrum said the trashcan the discarded fireworks were in was next to one of the out buildings.
He said fire melted vinyl siding on the top of the residence; however, there was no damage to aluminum siding on the bottom of the home. There was no other damage to the residence.
Vehicles were moved from the carport and saved from the fire.
Goodrum said Swindall and his family were at home when the fire started, but safely escaped.
There were no injuries.
Firefighters were on the scene until 1:15 a.m. on Sunday, July 4.
Fire resulted in extensive damage to the roof and attic area at a residence at 514 Walker Street on Monday, July 5.
Franklin-Simpson Fire Rescue was called to the Mike Hall residence just after midnight and was on the scene until 2:30 a.m.
F-S Fire Rescue Chief Leslie Goodrum said there was smoke damage to the rest of the single story, four-bedroom brick home and its contents.
Goodrum said a neighbor alerted the family of the fire and they were able to escape safely.
There were no injuries.
Goodrum said the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Franklin-Simpson Fire Rescue was called to a vehicle fire on I-65 in Simpson County on Wednesday, July 7.
Firefighters were called at about 8:10 a.m. to the fire at the three point two southbound mile marker and were on the scene until 8:40.
F-S Fire Rescue Chief Leslie Goodrum said the fire started in the engine compartment of the 2013 Infinity sports utility vehicle. He said the cause of the fire is unknown.
The vehicle was being driven by an out of town resident.
There were no injuries.
Fire destroyed a rock crusher at the DeWeese Construction rock quarry on Thursday, July 1.
F-S Fire Rescue was called at 8 p.m. and was on the scene one hour.
Fire Chief Leslie Goodrum said the cause of the fire is unknown.
There were no injuries.
Franklin-Simpson Fire Rescue was called to a field fire behind an apartment at 425 Filter Plant Road on Monday, July 12.
Firefighters were called at about 2:20 p.m. and left the scene at about 2:55.
F-S Fire Rescue was called to a brush fire on Garvin Lane on Thursday, July 8.
Firefighters were called at about 8:08 p.m. and were on the scene until 8:30.
