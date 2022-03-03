Warren RECC contractors will be maintaining the utility’s right of way in the Salmons Substation area beginning in February and continuing through April.
Work to maintain the right of way includes trimming or removing trees around electrical lines that may cause interruptions in electrical service.
Contact Warren RECC for more information.
Warren RECC provides electrical power to rural Simpson County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.