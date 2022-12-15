Franklin Police is investigating the use of five counterfeit $100 bills at Dollar General on Scottsville Road on Dec. 8.
The report said an unidentified man entered the store and had the counterfeit money placed on the cash app. After the transaction, the store manager noticed the money was counterfeit and an unsuccessful attempt was made to stop the man before he left the store.
Officer Adam Bennett filed the report.
Franklin Police charged a Scottsville woman with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) on Dec. 8.
Kimberly Dawn Bernier, 51, was also charged with promoting contraband.
The arrest citation says she was arrested on the two charges after being taken to the Simpson County Jail following her original arrest on a theft by unlawful taking charge stemming from alleged shoplifting at Walmart.
Officer Michael Jones made the arrests.
A Franklin man was injured when the car he was driving struck an unoccupied sports utility vehicle parked on a driveway at a North Main Street residence on Dec. 7.
Antonio M. DiGiusseppe, 26, was taken by F-S Ambulance Service to The Medical Center at Franklin following the collision that happened at about 11 a.m.
The Franklin Police collision report says DiGiusseppe was the only occupant of a northbound 2021 Honda Accord that crossed into the oncoming lane, went off the road, and struck a 2020 Acura parked at 900 North Main Street.
Officer Serhiy Varyvoda filed the collision report.
Franklin Police is investigating the theft of $3,000 worth of wheels and tires from a 2017 Ford Mustang at Hunt Ford on Garvin Lane.
The offense report said the theft was reported on Dec. 7 and occurred overnight prior to being reported.
The report said the car was sitting on two large field rocks on the dealership’s lot when the wheels and tires were discovered stolen.
Officer Michael Jones filed the offense report.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Franklin man on a possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) charge following a traffic stop on Dec. 2.
Robert Andrew Trotter, 33, was also charged with no light on vehicles in tow and buy or possession of drug paraphernalia.
Trotter was also arrested on two active Kentucky warrants.
The traffic stop and arrest were made by deputy sheriff Dexter Seward on Rapids Road.
