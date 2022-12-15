Franklin Police is investigating the use of five counterfeit $100 bills at Dollar General on Scottsville Road on Dec. 8.

The report said an unidentified man entered the store and had the counterfeit money placed on the cash app. After the transaction, the store manager noticed the money was counterfeit and an unsuccessful attempt was made to stop the man before he left the store.

