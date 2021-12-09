Franklin-Simpson Fire Rescue received 31 calls during November.
There were no structure fires.
November’s calls included eight to traffic collisions including five involving personal injury.
There were two calls to conduct land searches for an individual.
There was one call each to assist the coroner, a combine fire, a clothes dryer fire, a natural gas leak and an illegal burn.
There were 12 false alarms, the fire was out on arrival on two calls, firefighters were canceled en route on one call and one call was unfounded.
Franklin-Simpson Fire Rescue had received 407 calls during 2021 through Nov. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.