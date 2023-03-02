Governor attends ground breaking at Trader Joe's facility

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear speaks at the ground breaking ceremony for Trader Joe’s in Simpson County on February 24. Also shown is F-S Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Steve Thurmond seated on the governor’s immediate left.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear joined local officials on Feb. 24 to break ground on a new Simpson County facility for Trader Joe’s East Inc., a leading retail distributor and supplier of food and beverage products, which will create 876 full time jobs with a more than $259 million investment.

Trader Joe’s is building a new, one million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution, warehousing and cold storage center in the Stone-Givens Industrial Park on Highway 100 East near the I-65 interchange to serve growing customer demands.

