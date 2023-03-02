Governor attends ground breaking at Trader Joe's facility

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear joined local officials on Feb. 24 to break ground on a new Simpson County facility for Trader Joe’s East Inc., a leading retail distributor and supplier of food and beverage products, which will create 876 full time jobs with a more than $259 million investment.
Trader Joe’s is building a new, one million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution, warehousing and cold storage center in the Stone-Givens Industrial Park on Highway 100 East near the I-65 interchange to serve growing customer demands.
Trader Joe’s is a subsidiary of TACT Holding Inc. and is a leading retail distributer and supplier of food and beverage products, including canned foods, dry goods, sweets, grocery, beer and wine, frozen foods and other refrigerated products. Trader Joe’s was founded in 1967 offering accessible, high-end products to consumers. The company has grown nationally to 50,000 employees in 537 stores across 44 states.
Beshear spoke at the ground breaking about the jobs being created at the Franklin facility.
“That’s almost 900 Kentuckians, 900 families that will have the dignity of work, that will have the security of knowing where that next meal comes from, that will be able to provide more opportunity for their kids than maybe they had,” Beshear said.
Beshear also talked about major industrial projects the state has been selected for in recent years adding, “Let me tell you, Simpson County keeps getting selected too, whether that’s Matalco, 53 and a half million dollars, 60 new jobs in 2021; more real recently, LioChem e-Materials investing another 104 point four million dollars and 140 new jobs, ya’ll are on a role. And I tell you what from us in the Commonwealth, we’re so proud of what you’re doing.”
Simpson County Judge/Executive Mason Barnes, Franklin Mayor Larry Dixon, 22nd District State Representative Shawn McPherson, special advisor to the governor Rocky Adkins and Franklin-Simpson Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Steve Thurmond also spoke during the groundbreaking event.
Barnes and Dixon thanked Trader Joe’s for selecting Simpson County as the site for their new distribution center and talked about what it means to the local economy.
“We really want to thank Trader Joe’s for selecting this area to come to,” Barnes said. “The thing that excites me about it for Simpson County is, it gives us a great diversity in our industrial base. You have ebbs and flows in different things so when one thing may be down, another part of the economy may be up and we’re excited to have this in our part of the country. You know its something for Franklin, but this is really something for the entire region.”
“Looking around us today we see the landscape of our community is changing, we are a city that is growing,” Dixon said. “Our location on I-65 between Nashville and Bowling Green makes it a desirable place to live and work. As we can see, it’s a desirable location to build a new business. Today, we welcome Trader Joe’s to our community. The Trader Joe’s warehousing, distribution and cold storage facilities will bring diversity to our industrial base.”
Parts of this story was from a press release issued by the governor’s office.
