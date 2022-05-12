Voting is under way for the May 17 primary election.
Registered voters can vote in person May 12-14 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Simpson County Courthouse in Franklin. No excuse is needed for early in-person voting on those dates.
In-person voting on Election Day, May 17, is from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at any of three locations: the Courthouse, Simpson Elementary and Ag Building at F-S Community Park.
There are five local and one statewide race on the Republican ballot in Simpson County.
The Republican candidates for Simpson County Clerk are Mark Sexton, Jennifer A. Gregory, Katie Fleming, Jada Freeman and Austin Johnson.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s race on the Republican ballot is between incumbent Jere Dee Hopson and challenger Dennis Link.
Also on the Republican ballot is a race for Simpson County Jailer between incumbent Eric Vaughn and challenger Josh Blackburn.
There are two races on the Republican ballot in the East Magisterial District. One race is for Simpson Fiscal Court magistrate between incumbent Marty Chandler and challenger Jeff Britt. The other race is for constable between incumbent Jeff Henderson and challenger Billy Bishop.
The east district consists of the Barnes, Round Pond and Robey voting precincts.
The statewide race is for the Republican party nomination for U.S. Senate in the November General Election between the incumbent Rand Paul and challengers Arnold Blankenship, Valerie “Dr. Val” Fredrick, Paul V. Hamilton, John Schiess and Tami L. Stainfield.
There are no local races and one statewide race on the Democratic primary ballot in Simpson County.
The statewide race is for the Democratic party nomination for U.S. Senate in the November General Election between John Wesley Blanton Sr., Charles Booker, Ruth Gao and John Merrill.
There are 14,855 people registered to vote in Simpson County. Democrats outnumber Republicans by 652 with 6,989 Democrats and 6,337 Republicans. The remaining voters are registered as independents or as members of other political parties.
Voter registration books are closed until May 27.
Contact the Simpson County Clerk’s Office for information about voting or voter registration.
