A six and one half percent pay increase for fiscal court magistrates, the coroner and county attorney was among the items approved at the February 7 Simpson Fiscal Court meeting.
The vote to approve the increase was 4-0. Magistrate Marty Chandler did not attend the meeting.
The increase was set by the state based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI), but requires local approval.
When approving the increase some members of fiscal court indicated they believe the court can obligate to a six and a half percent pay increase to county employees this year.
“I think its safe to tell everyone to expect a fiscal year raise to be at least six and a half percent,” Simpson County Judge Executive Mason Barnes said.
Salaries for the county judge executive, sheriff, jailer and county clerk are set by the state based on the county’s population. Fiscal court cannot set the pay for those four county officials.
A budget amendment ordinance was approved on a second and final reading vote. The amendment adds $255,000 in revenue and expenditures to the county’s general fund and jail fund.
A grant application for up to $40,800 in state funds for the purchase of electronic election polling books and related equipment was approved. The county will initially fund the purchase with the grant used to reimburse the cost.
