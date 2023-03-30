Simpson Fiscal Court approved a bid for architectural and engineering services for a proposed new county clerk/PVA building on March 21.
Spurr Architecture’s $110,000 bid was the lowest of five bids received for the services.
A new county clerk/PVA building has been proposed on an empty lot at the corner of East Kentucky Avenue and North Court Street across the street from the sheriff’s office.
South District Magistrate Myron Thurman cast the lone no vote to accept the bid saying he wants to use local companies.
“I’m not against the project,” Thurman said. “I would like to do everything possible to deal with a local individual.”
Spurr Architecture’s website lists the company’s offices as being in Hopkinsville. Three of the remaining four companies submitting a bid are in Kentucky with one located in Indiana.
“When we get the design work done and we put it out to bid our goal will be to have as many local contractors on that building as we possibly can,” Simpson County Judge Executive Mason Barnes said.
American Rescue Plan Act, also known as ARPA funding, the county received will be use to fund the construction. The county received some $2.2 million in ARPA funding. There are guidelines and deadlines for the use of the funds.
Also approved was a resolution supporting a Franklin-Simpson Industrial Authority request for funding from the Kentucky Economic Development Cabinet for an economic development project.
The resolution says the $252,500 being requested would be used for site preparation in the Wilkey North Industrial Park along 31-W North.
Fiscal court approved second and final readings of a budget amendment ordinance and a zone change ordinance.
The budget amendment adds almost $491,850 in revenue and appropriations to the county budget.
Just over half of the revenue is from prior fiscal year surplus and will be used for machinery and equipment.
The zone change is from Ag (agriculture) to R-1 (residential single family) for 23.36 acres on Perdue Farms Road.
The Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning Commission recommended the zone change.
Approval was given for the county to provide $1,000 and gravel for a renovation project at a small cemetery behind the Sandford Duncan Inn on 31-W South. The project is scheduled to take place April 4 through 6.
The cemetery contains the remains of Sandford Duncan, who started the inn that was built around 1819, and his family.
The site is owned by the county and managed by Franklin- Simpson Tourism. It is open to the public.
And, the court received the Simpson County Clerk’s 2022 fee settlement.
