Simpson County Schools is starting an orchestra program district-wide this fall.
In April 2021 the school district decided to add an elective orchestra program and at the end of May Simpson County Schools District Orchestra Teacher Kristen Hicks was hired for the position.
“Orchestra and choir are two areas that I love and wanted to teach,” Simpson County Schools District-Wide Orchestra Teacher Kristen Hicks said. “I’m a firm believer that kids should be in the arts — orchestra is a great community and a great space.”
Hicks said she is excited about working with younger groups and being able to follow the students’ progress as they advance.
A Display Night is taking place on Tuesday, July 27 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Franklin-Simpson High School cafeteria. Instruments from Old Town Violins of Lexington, Kentucky will be available to see and students will have the opportunity to hear demo performances, be fitted and sized for an instrument, purchase or fill out rental agreements.
“The hope is that students will rent instruments, have the opportunity to meet me and get more information,” Hicks said.
Hicks said students who fill out the rental agreement and get fitted can expect to have their instrument by the first day of school.
For those who are unable to attend the Display Night, Hicks can answer any further questions regarding the orchestra class via email at kjarbshicks@gmail.com or through Simpson County Schools by contacting the central office at 270 586-8877.
“I’m really excited,” Hicks added. “This is my first experience in Franklin, Kentucky. Everyone is so kind, and excited and supportive.”
Hicks, who began playing violin at the age of 5, received her degree in music education from Cedarville University and recently completed her master’s degree from Western Kentucky University.
