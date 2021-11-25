Myron Thurman is seeking the Republican nomination for re-election as South District Magistrate on Simpson Fiscal Court. Thurman filed on Nov. 3 as a candidate in the May 2022 primary election.
The South District consists of the South Simpson, East Door and Public School voting precincts.
Thurman is serving his first term on fiscal court. He was first elected in November 2018 and took office in January 2019.
He also served two terms on the Simpson County Board of Education from 1995 to 2000. He was first appointed to fill an unexpired term on the board of education and was later elected to serve a full term.
A life long Simpson County resident, Thurman is a member of Franklin First United Methodist Church and currently serves on the Franklin-Simpson Industrial Authority, F-S Tourism and Simpson County Health Department boards.
Thurman is a Franklin-Simpson High School graduate and a graduate of the Bowling Green Tech School Electrical Department.
He has been self-employed as an electrical contractor in Franklin since 1981.
“I love serving the community. It has been an honor to serve Simpson County this past term,” Thurman said. “I want to protect Simpson County’s heritage and also want to help promote positive economic growth in the community.”
Thurman is married to Jeanne Thurman and has one son, Adam Thurman and one daughter, Kirby Thomas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.