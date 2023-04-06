RUSNWS-04-06-23 MEDICAL MARIJUANA

Last Friday, as part of his effort to reduce Kentuckians’ reliance on addictive opioids and to provide relief from severe and chronic pain, Gov. Andy Beshear joined lawmakers and advocates to sign Senate Bill 47, which legalizes medical cannabis in the Commonwealth.

“In November, I signed an executive order to help Kentuckians with certain medical conditions, like our veterans suffering from PTSD, find safe and effective relief through medical cannabis,” Gov. Beshear said. “Now, I am finally able to sign this legislation into law and fully legalize medical cannabis — something the majority of Kentuckians support.”

— Submitted

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.