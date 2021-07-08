Monica Bruce began frequenting a nutrition business in White House, Tennessee in August of 2020, and before long, she started making plans to open her own location.
“In October I decided I wanted to do one,” Bruce said. “I worked with my friends on the weekend. My friend opened her location in the beginning of December and I opened in March 13, 2021.”
Bruce said on a fall day last year she was driving near Franklin and noticed a Kentucky Downs Mint Gaming Hall sign. She and her husband decided to drive through the area and toward the downtown square.
“I was immediately drawn to this city,” Bruce said. “It’s super cute, it reminds me of the town my mom grew up in — Lawrenceburg, Tennessee — and that’s where I spent my summers as a kid. I saw the town square and I was like, ‘I want to shop on the square.’ I don’t know why I wanted to see the hospital, but I told my husband to drive by the hospital and we found this location.”
Franklin Nutrition is located at 133 Memorial Drive and serves loaded teas and protein shakes. The teas are made with “Liftoff” tablets and, according to Bruce, include vitamins, minerals and energy. The tea drinks are based with green tea. Bruce also adds aloe for digestion and other flavors at a customer’s request.
The Tennessee Bowl, Kentucky Derby, Watermelon Sugar and Boss Babe are among her most popular loaded tea flavors while Death By Chocolate, Birthday Cake, Reese’s Cup and Strawberry Banana are the most popular shake menu items.
“I know how the [teas and shakes] make me feel so I wanted to share that,” Bruce said. “I don’t drink caffeine anymore. I haven’t had a coke and I can’t tell you how long, and I don’t want one. All-around I just feel good, it gives me energy.”
Bruce added that she is prone to sinus infections and since she has started her new habits she has yet to experience one this year.
For those who are fans of the television series “Friends,” the inside of Franklin Nutrition may draw comparisons to that of Central Perk where the characters are frequently hanging out. While there are tables for customers to use, a couch with a living room style feel is also available.
“I’ve always loved the show,” Bruce said. “I wanted Central Perk for sure, I’m a huge fan and I like the concept of friends gathering because I’m always going over to one of my friends houses and we could sit on the couch all day and so that is what I wanted — come, friends, gather, let’s hang out.”
Franklin Nutrition has WiFi for guests and Bruce said she encourages customers to stop by and hang out.
“I want to start doing vendor days once a month and having different vendors and food trucks setup,” Bruce said.
The business is open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. 6 p.m.; Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The drive-thru is open during the same hours.
“I love town and I love the people,” Bruce said. “Everyone has been very supportive and friendly. Franklin’s amazing and I have no regrets whatsoever.”
Those interested in connecting can contact Bruce by calling Franklin Nutrition at 270-253-3173 or by emailing franklinnutrition@yahoo.com
