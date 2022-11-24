The Simpson County Schools emergency closing procedures were reviewed by the Simpson County Board of Education during their regular monthly meeting on November 17.
The emergency school closing procedure parent/student handout says schools may be closed, opening delayed, or dismissed early if weather or other emergency conditions make operating the school bus fleet unsafe.
A safety survey is conducted and will include a review of the most hazardous area roads, monitoring weather conditions, and various forecasts.
Several radio and television stations, including WFKN radio in Franklin, will be notified in case of changes.
Information will also be posted on the school website www.simpson.k12.ky.us and the Simpson County Schools Facebook page. Additionally, the Thrillshare notification system will be utilized.
People are urged not to call the school district office, schools, or transportation offices for closing information due to these telephone lines being needed for emergencies.
Simpson County Schools Superintendent Tim Schlosser said NTI (Non-Traditional Instruction) days will be used when possible instead of missing school. NTI days do not have to be made up at the end of the school year; however, days in which school is canceled have to be made up.
“We will try to stick to NTI days and not have to make up days at the end of the school year,” Schlosser said.
Six fundraisers were among the items approved at the meeting.
The fundraisers are for the F-S High School Chorus, Lincoln Elementary Student Council, Simpson Elementary, HOSA, the FSHS Spanish Club, and FSMS, FSHS Beta Club.
The board also approved two applications for $1,000 grants for the Tomorrow’s Leaders program, one application is for a Franklin-Simpson Education Excellence Foundation grant and one is for a Rotary Club grant.
The Tomorrow’s Leaders program is an initiative of Simpson County Community Education and F-S High School Youth Service Center. The program focuses on self-leadership development, community involvement, and career development for the 16 F-S juniors and seniors selected to take part.
A total of 20 items were approved and 16 superintendent and staff reports were given.
The meeting can be seen by going to the Simpson County Schools Facebook page and clicking the appropriate link.
The board’s next regular monthly meeting is Dec. 15 beginning at 6 p.m. at the Simpson County Schools Central Office.
