FRANWS-07-27-23 BACK TO SCHOOL BASH

Left to right are Franklin-Lincoln Family Resource Center Coordinator Lucy Eversman, Simpson Elementary Family Resource Center Coordinator Lori Honshell, and Simpson Elementary 2nd Grade Special Needs Teacher Preston Graves who gave away items during the Back to School Bash and Stuff the Bus event at Priceless IGA on July 21.

 PHOTO BY KEITH PYLES

Simpson County Schools will be back in class for the 2023 — 2024 school year on Aug. 16. In preparation for another school year a Back to School Bash and Stuff the Bus of Southern Kentucky Foundation event was held at Priceless IGA in Franklin on July 21.

School supplies and backpacks were given away to students in Kindergarten through 12th grade. Smaller items were also given away.

