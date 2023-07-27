Simpson County Schools will be back in class for the 2023 — 2024 school year on Aug. 16. In preparation for another school year a Back to School Bash and Stuff the Bus of Southern Kentucky Foundation event was held at Priceless IGA in Franklin on July 21.
School supplies and backpacks were given away to students in Kindergarten through 12th grade. Smaller items were also given away.
The event included a bake sale, a cookout, a waterslide inflatable, and vendors. Free food and soft drinks were also provided.
“The turnout has been really good,” Simpson Elementary Family Resource Center Coordinator Lori Honshell said about one hour before the event ended. “We added more vendors, Pelicans Snoballs, and the water slide. It’s a really good turnout.”
The Franklin and Lincoln Elementary Family Resource Center and The Franklin-Simpson High School Family Resource and Youth Service Center participated in the event.
German American Bank had giveaways and a drawing in front of IGA. The bank also matched up to $2,500 in cash donations for school supplies donated during the event.
Pelican’s SnoBalls of Franklin was there and donated a percentage of their sales made during the event.
Others that participate included Franklin-Simpson Parks and Recreation, Caring With a Smile Home Care, LLC located in Franklin, and the Family Enrichment Center in Bowling Green.
The Franklin-Simpson Middle School Cheerleaders provided assistance during the event.
