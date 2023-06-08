The Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) is in full swing in Simpson County, operated through the Franklin-Simpson School District. Sarah Richardson, who has been the Food Services Director for Simpson County Schools for 17 years, is in her 15th year of administering the program.
“It’s a Federal Program,” Richardson said, “and those dollars are allocated to the state and then trickle down to us.” On the local level, an SFSP is required to be operated by approved sponsors, including school districts, local government agencies, camps, or private nonprofit organizations.
“In Simpson County, the food is prepared at Franklin Middle School. Representatives from different organizations pick up the food there, and take it to distribution sites,” said Richardson. “We also have some groups who operate a Mobile Route, which means these volunteers pick up food at the Middle School and then deliver it to several different distribution sites. Franklin Presbyterian Church and the Baptist Church both do this, for instance. It’s incredibly helpful.”
A school district is an ideal organization to operate an SFSP because schools are already certified meal providers, have capable staff, and have good management practices.
“I have a staff of five who work each day in our middle school kitchen to prepare all the meals,” explained Richardson, who is a Certified School Nutrition Associate. “We started on Tuesday, May 30, and will end on Friday, Aug. 4. We serve kids ages 1-18 and all meals are free.”
During the weeks of summer school, Richardson and her staff average preparing 410 breakfasts, 730 lunches, and 400 snacks each day. After summer school ends, they continue to be busy, averaging 100 breakfasts, 500 lunches, and 140 snacks each day.
“We rely on the community of volunteers to help deliver these meals,” concluded Richardson. “I am so very grateful to them.”
Below are participating sites:
- African American Heritage Center
- Boys and Girls Club
- Downey’s Buttons & Bows Daycare
- Just 4 Kids Daycare — 2 locations: Finn Street and Walker Street
- Pepper Street Mobile Home Park (Franklin First Baptist Church delivers these meals)
- Broderson Trailer Park, Forest Park Trailer Park, Hardway Mobile Home Community, Ridgewood Apartments, and Walnut Forest Apartments (Franklin Presbyterian Church delivers meals to these sites)
- Franklin Elementary — (6/5-6/9 and 7/24-7/28)
- Simpson Elementary — (6/5-6/15)
- Lincoln Elementary — (6/5-6/15)
- Franklin Simpson Middle School — (6/5-6/16)
- Franklin Simpson High School — (5/30-6/16)
