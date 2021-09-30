Simpson County’s unemployment rate dropped six tenths of 1% from July to August.
Simpson County’s August unemployment rate was the second lowest in the Barren River Area Development District and was among the ten lowest in the state.
Kentucky Labor Force estimates place Simpson County’s August unemployment rate at 3.4%. July’s rate was 4.0%.
The August 2021 rate was 1.7% lower than the August 2020 rate of 5.1%.
During August 2021 Simpson County had a civilian labor force of 8,845 people of which 8,548 were employed and 297 were unemployed.
Simpson County’s unemployment rate was lower than the Barren River Area Development District’s 3.6%, lower than the state’s 3.7% and lower than the nation’s 5.3%.
Allen County and Logan County each had the district’s lowest unemployment rate in August at 3.3%. Barren County’s 4.2% was the highest.
Warren County posted an unemployment rate of 3.5%.
The Kentucky Center for Statistics says unemployment rates fell in all 120 Kentucky counties between August 2020 and August 2021.
Oldham County recorded the lowest unemployment rate in Kentucky in August 2021 at 2.7%. Magoffin County recorded the highest at 10.4%.
The monthly report says unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than actually to count people working. Civilian labor force statistics include non-military workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks.
