A construction worker directing traffic on East Cedar Street was injured Sept. 21 when she was struck by a passing vehicle.
Shelly R. Lindsey, 42, of Roundhill, was taken by Franklin-Simpson Ambulance Service to The Medical Center at Franklin for treatment.
A Franklin Police Department collision report says she was struck by a 2013 Honda Accord driven by Donald D. Smith, 82, of Franklin.
Lindsey is an employee of Scotty’s Construction in Bowling Green.
A Franklin woman told city police jewelry was stolen from her storage unit at Storage Rentals of America on Nashville Road.
The police report says an estimated $2,000 to $3,000 worth of jewelry was stolen. A lock mechanism on the storage unit was broken for entry.
The theft occurred about two weeks prior to being reported to police on Sept. 22.
Officer Adam Bennett filed the report.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a White House, Tenn., woman Sept. 22 on two-drug possession charges following a traffic stop on Russellville Road.
Jody Thomas Parks, 48, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of marijuana.
She was also charged with drug paraphernalia — buy/possess, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security and a traffic violation.
Sheriff’s deputy Wyatt Harper made the arrest.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested two Portland, Tenn., men on warrants charging each man with unlawful transaction with a minor — second degree.
The warrants say Timothy Wayne Cole, 57, and 33 year-old Timothy Cole Jr., 33, allegedly supplied marijuana to a teenage juvenile on various occasions while the juvenile lived in Simpson County.
Sheriff’s deputy Cody Snazelle arrested Timothy Wayne Cole on Sept. 15. Deputy sheriff Wyatt Harper arrested Timothy Cole Jr. on Sept. 13.
A Franklin man was arrested Sept. 19 on a charge of assault third degree involving a police or probation officer.
City police also charged Chaze Emanuel Vinci, 21, with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
The arrest citation said police were called to Pilot with Wendy’s restaurant on Scottsville Road after Emanuel was asked to leave, but allegedly refused.
The citation said Emanuel allegedly attempted to strike the arresting police officer with a ceramic antler, cutting the officer.
Another officer arrived and used a Taser to get control of Emanuel after he allegedly continued to resist police, according to the report.
The citation said Emanuel was allegedly yelling and cursing at police during the alleged incident.
Officer Tim Summers made the arrest.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Tullahoma, Tenn., woman Sept. 21 on three drug possession charges.
Sherry Lynn Jacques, 62, was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, third degree, drug unspecified and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
Jacques was also charged with prescription controlled substance not in proper container, promoting contraband and hitchhiking — disregard traffic regulation by a pedestrian.
The arrest citation said the arresting sheriff’s deputy made contact with Jacques after the deputy saw her walking along Nashville Road just before 1:30 a.m. after which the arrest was made.
Deputy sheriff Quintin Wright made the arrest.
City police arrested a Franklin man Sept. 19 on a possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) charge at the Simpson County Jail.
Ryan Hunter, 25, was also arrested at the jail on a charge of promoting contraband.
An arrest citation said Hunter was arrested moments earlier at Walmart on a charge of theft by unlawful taking — shoplifting and was also served a bench warrant for failure to appear in Simpson District Court.
Officer Jenna Trodglen made the arrests.
Separate one-vehicle traffic collisions on Sept. 7 injured two Franklin residents.
J.T. Likens, 54, was taken by Franklin-Simpson Ambulance Service to The Medical Center at Franklin and then flown to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville after the motor scooter he was operating left Rapids Road near Kirby Road and went into a ditch.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office collision report said the east bound 2006 KYMCO Agility motor scooter went off the road and into a ditch at about 8:30 p.m.
The report said a passerby saw Likens and called 911.
Sheriff’s deputy Dexter Seward filed the collision report.
Kaden S. Cherry, 19, was taken by F-S Ambulance Service to The Medical Center at Franklin after the car in which he was a passenger overturned on Witt Road near Lake Spring Road at about 4 p.m.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office collision report said Cherry was the passenger of a 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Koby R. Cherry, 22, of Franklin.
The report said while the northbound car was traveling through a curve, it went into a skid, struck an earth embankment then flipped on its top before skidding and coming to rest still on its top in the roadway.
Sheriff’s deputy Wyatt Harper filed the collision report.
