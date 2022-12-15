The Franklin Police Department is investigating the death of an Auburn, Ky. woman found at the Holiday Inn Express.
A press release says at about 8 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, police and Simpson County EMS were dispatched to the hotel on Neha Drive after friends discovered Felecia Martin Peacock, 50, unconscious in her room.
