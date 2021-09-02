Franklin-Simpson Wildcats girls’ golf team lost their first match play event of the season 141-149 to the Logan County Lady Cougars last Thursday at Rolling Hills Golf Course in Russellville.
Junior Conleigh Wilson led the team with a score of 39 with 8th grader Chloe Chaney shooting a score of 50. Freshman Morgan Hunter fired a score of 60 and 7th grader Kara Wilson scored a 61.
The girls’ golf team competed in the girls’ portion of the Wildcat Invitational last Saturday at the Franklin Country Club. The tournament was cancelled while in play due to inclement weather.
