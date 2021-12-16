A “Meet the Grinch” benefit for the Simpson County Animal Shelter is Saturday, Dec. 18 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Mill House Café at 126 N. Main St. in Franklin.
Those attending are asked to bring monetary donations for the animal shelter medical fund along with donations of Kitten Chow and Cat Chow for the shelter.
Those who attend will have the opportunity to take a photo with the Grinch. Simpson County Animal Shelter volunteer Jennifer Sturm is also hosting a reading of “How The Grinch Stole Christmas” during the event.
