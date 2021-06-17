A preliminary development plan for a spec building was approved by the Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning Commission at its June 8 meeting.
The spec building is proposed just south of 1825 Industrial Bypass.
A preliminary development plan for two additional duplexes on 2.2 acres at 1701 Macedonia Road and a minor subdivision plat for three lots in Henderson Industrial Park off Scottsville Road were all approved.
Text amendments to planning and zoning regulations were approved.
The text amendments include creation of recreational vehicle parks within a manufactured home residential district, broaden the definition pertaining to permitted use in a single family and two family residential district and agricultural land use exemption regarding replacement of mobile or manufactured homes.
Approval was also given to lot line removals in Oakland Heights Subdivision and at property at 2350 Springfield Road.
