Simpson County has had 2,112 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began as of the Barren River District Health Department’s report issued Friday, May 28.
Of Simpson County’s cases 1,941 have recovered, and there have been 36 deaths leaving 135 active cases.
There have been 30,822 cases in the eight counties served by the Barren River District Health Department of which 28,286 have recovered with 438 deaths leaving 2,098 active cases.
Logan County has had 2,814 cases and Warren County has had 15,968.
The Allen County Health Department reports 2,068 cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.