May’s total rainfall in Franklin was more than two and a third inches below the month’s average.
During May, a total of 3.25 inches of rain was recorded, which is 2.38 inches below the month’s average of 5.63 inches.
As of May 31, a total of 24.05 inches of rain had been recorded in 2022, which is 2.27 inches more than the average of 21.78 inches through the first five months of a calendar year.
The most rain recorded during a single calendar day in May was seven tenths of an inch May 26. There were 10 days with measurable rain during the month.
Franklin’s high temperature during May was 89 degrees and the low was 50. The average daily high for the month was 79 degrees and the average daily low was 59.
— Staff report
