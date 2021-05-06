Working in partnership with the Barren River Area Development District, representatives from Simpson County and several community organizations/stakeholders meet the third Thursday each month to continue a County-wide Community Strategic Planning Process.
This process aims to identify strategies and solutions that comprehensively tackle the community’s vulnerabilities and leverage its strengths.
“It is our desire that this planning effort will provide an opportunity for each of our counties to create clear action plans for implementation of locally identified goals,” Associate Director of Planning and Development at the BRADD Emily Hathcock said. “Additionally, this new approach incorporates both our traditional Regional Hazard Mitigation Planning and our Regional Comprehensive Economic Development Planning efforts, and encourages County Steering Committees to approach goal setting from a more holistic perspective.”
As the representatives think critically about the many assets and strengths present in each of the communities, committee members will begin to create goals around 11 key pillars: Affordable, Quality Housing; Civic & Leadership Development; Downtown Development; Economic Development; Infrastructure, Public Facilities & Services; Public Health & Safety; Sense of Place; Tourism & Cultural Development; Transportation; and Workforce Development. Committee members will also evaluate the impacts of potential hazards on each of these pillars, crafting mitigation strategies to protect people and property from future events, according to the BRADD website.
“Simpson County has had a great start to the strategic planning initiative,” Simpson County Judge/Executive Mason Barnes said. “Our county is filled with citizens who are dedicated to the future of the county and I am excited for the end results of this planning effort. I am proud to be a part of this effort and encourage all citizens interested in participating to attend the monthly committee meetings. I also want to thank the BRADD for putting these strategic planning sessions together.”
Simpson County’s monthly Steering Committee Meetings are currently underway and scheduled for the third Thursday of the month at 2 p.m. The meetings are being held virtually via Zoom.
Those interested in joining the County Steering Committee should contact Judge Barnes, or Emily Hathcock with the Barren River Area Development District. Hathcock can be reached by email at emily.hathcock@bradd.org or by phone at 270-781-2381.
More information about the planning process can be found at BRADD’s website for the effort: https://planning.bradd.org
