Franklin Police charged a Franklin man with attempted murder stemming from an alleged incident on July 4.
Orenthial J. Gamble, 42, was also charged with fleeing or evading police (on foot) and was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in Simpson Circuit Court.
The arrest citation said a man identified as Gamble allegedly put a firearm to another man’s head and pulled the trigger during an argument at the intersection of Bell Street and John J. Johnson Avenue.
The citation said the other man told police he heard “click sounds” from the gun. However, no shots were fired.
Another arrest citation said a chase involving Gamble happened after police observed Gamble walking from his West Washington Street home while police were conducting surveillance of the residence.
The citation said Gamble entered the residence and created a barricade situation causing groups of people to come near the scene during which law enforcement un-holstered numerous firearms.
Gamble surrendered to authorities and was arrested by Detective Travis Frank at 4:30 p.m., 30 minutes after the argument between Gamble and another man, who was not identified in the citation.
Representatives from the Franklin Police Department stated based on the details of the investigation thus far that “we strongly believe it is an isolated incident, the public is not believed to be in harm’s way, and that the investigation is on-going at this time”.
Franklin Police Chief Roger Solomon stated “We may follow up with more details at a later time, dependent on the court proceedings and what the prosecution and courts deem appropriate for us to relay to the media.”
