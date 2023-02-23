A cargo trailer was stolen from Storage Units of America on Nashville Road in Franklin.
The Franklin Police offense report says the trailer was reported stolen on Feb. 14 and had been in the storage unit for a few months.
The reports says the 2022 Continental cargo trailer was purchased by a Bowling Green man and is valued at $8,000.
Lt. Robbie Mathews filed the offense report.
Franklin Police is investigating a burglary and theft at Hunt Chrysler on South Main Street during the early morning of February 16.
The offense report filed by detective Canaan Scotts said multiple tools with a value of almost $609 were stolen from the shop area.
Franklin Police is investigating thefts from two unlocked vehicles both reported on the morning of Feb. 15.
A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle in the 600 block of Green Street sometime after 5 p.m. on Feb. 14.
A backpack was stolen from a vehicle in the 500 block of East Cedar Street sometime after 10 p.m. on Feb. 14.
The contents of the vehicle had also been tampered with.
Another unlocked vehicle at the East Cedar Street residence was also entered; however, nothing was reported stolen from the vehicle.
Officer Michael Jones filed the reports.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Franklin man on a possession a controlled substance (methamphetamine) charge on Feb. 13.
Paul Michael Thomas, Jr., 25, was also charged with fleeing or evading police, second degree (motor vehicle), no operators — moped license and two traffic violations.
The arrest citation said Thomas allegedly failed to stop for an attempted traffic stop on Brown Road driving away at a high rate of speed. It said he allegedly drove through a yard, came upon a tree and trailer and then came to a stop.
Deputy sheriff Shauntel Mincy made the arrest on Skerritt Street.
