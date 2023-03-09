The Franklin City Commission approved an application for a grant that would provide most of the funding for construction of a sidewalk along North Street at its Feb. 27 meeting.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet TAP grant would provide 80% of the cost to construct a sidewalk along North Street between Main Street and Highway 1008 near Community Park.
The cost of constructing the sidewalk is some $1.4 million. If the grant is approved the city will be required to provide a 20% cash match, or about $282,000.
Special called meetings for preparing the 2023 — 2024 fiscal year city budget were scheduled for May 8 and June 5. The 2023 — 2024 fiscal year begins July 1.
The commission approved closing a portion of South College Street from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 18 for the annual Citizens First Shamrock Sprint.
The same one-half mile route used in past years will be used this year. The race will begin in front of the grassy area behind the former Grow Mortgage building, continue past the high school and turn around after the curve on South College Street.
And, city water treatment plant employees were recognized for meeting goals set by the Kentucky Division of Water for optimized drinking water system performance during 2021.
