The Franklin-Simpson Human Rights Commission is sponsoring a Juneteenth Celebration on June 19, 2021 from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. at Lincoln Park in Franklin.
A Barbecue Cook-off is taking place with an entry fee of $20, The cook-off is a bring your own grill and food event. Prizes will be given to 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners.
To enter, mail entry and payment to:
FSHRC
P. O. Box 699
Franklin, Kentucky 42135-0699
Make payments to: FSHRC
The entry deadline is June 12, 2021.
The event also includes a fun day at the park for kids and adults, including food, games and fellowship. Horseshoe games, bingo, children inflatables, gospel singing and various vendors will be present.
Registration forms are available at German Bank, City Hall, Piggly Wiggly, Facebook and churches. For more information, call 502-413-1835.
