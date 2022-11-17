On Nov. 5, 2022, at approximately 4:15 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted by the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office for failure to wear a seatbelt. The driver, 41-year-old Dameon D. Rigsby of Franklin, Ky., was operating the vehicle.
The Franklin Police Department K-9 Unit was called to assist with the stop. After the K-9 Unit arrived and was deployed, Rigsby, fled the scene in his vehicle. A short vehicle pursuit started before Rigsby crashed into a fence and then fled on foot.
Rigsby was caught a short distance later after throwing a large bag of cocaine into a brush pile. He was arrested and lodged in the Simpson County Jail. He is being charged with failure to wear seat belt, failure to or improper signal, disregarding stop sign, speeding 26 MPH, wanton endangerment 2nd (police officer), fleeing or evading police 1st and 2nd degree, wanton endangerment, and trafficking in controlled substance 2nd offence (cocaine).
This investigation was turned over to the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force and Homeland Security Investigations Bowling Green Field Office. Agents obtained more information through the investigation of Rigsby and obtained a search warrant for a residence where he resided 502 A Clark Street, Franklin, KY 42134. The warrant was served and a large amount of cocaine, digital scales, U.S. Currency, and a loaded firearm was located. This case has been turned over to for federal prosecution.
