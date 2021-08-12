The Simpson County Board of Education has applied for a state grant to fund renovation of the Career and Technical Education building at Franklin-Simpson High School.
The board of education approved the grant application during a special called meeting on Aug. 5.
The board is seeking a $4 million grant. All funding for the project will come from the state. No other funds will be used.
Simpson County Schools Superintendent Tim Schlosser said the building will be remodeled if the grant is awarded.
The high school’s Career and Technical Education facility was built in 1978.
The renovation would include new ceiling grid and tiles, flooring, new added windows, new doors, new rolling service doors, renovations in restrooms, additional classroom areas, heating and cooling units, lighting and electrical power systems and new interactive smart boards.
