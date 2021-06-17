A Juneteenth Celebration featuring several events will be held Saturday, June 19 from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. at Lincoln Park.
Britannica says Juneteenth is a holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. It is also called Emancipation Day or Juneteenth Independence Day. The name “Juneteenth” references the date of the holiday, combining the words “June” and “nineteenth.”
Sponsors for the Juneteenth Celebration at Lincoln Park are The Franklin-Simpson Human Rights Commission, Squeeze the Day and Historic Harristown District.
Some of the scheduled activities include a Dust Bowl basketball tournament, games, a run/walk and fireworks at the end of the event.
Food trucks, a fish fry, a barbecue cook-off and vendors are also planned.
“Its going to be a really fun day,” F-S Human Rights Commission member Tammie McCory said during an interview with WFKN’s Brian Davis. “Come out, bring your lawn chairs, bring your family, just come on out and have some real good fun.”
McCory said the Juneteenth Celebration in Franklin started last year, despite the pandemic, and will be an ongoing celebration.
“This is going to be an annual event to celebrate African-American independence,” he said.
McCory hopes for a large crowd at this year’s celebration.
“We’re hoping to have a large crowd come out for this, the first event of the summer, to really just get folks out and enjoy yourselves,” he said.
Signs will be posted directing people where to park. Parking will not be allowed in front of Lincoln Elementary or Lincoln Park.
For more information, call Rev. Donzella Lee at 270-551-5010 or Christie Finn at 270-253-1015.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.