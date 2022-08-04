The 14th annual United Way of Southern Kentucky Day of Caring in southern Kentucky was held July 27.
The United Way says this event allowed for more than 45 nonprofit projects to be completed in seven counties throughout the United Way of Southern Kentucky service area. Hundreds of volunteers from dozens of companies lent a hand in this collective effort to improve the community.
Projects in Simpson County included delivery of kindergarten readiness backpacks, reading of children’s stories at a daycare center by Franklin Bank and Trust employees and work on the Born Learning Trail at Community Park.
The United Way says Day of Caring is a structured volunteer opportunity that engages both companies and individuals by providing participants with a meaningful volunteer experience.
As part of the Day of Caring, businesses and organizations made a commitment to offer their employees a chance to step away from their normal routine to provide hands-on, volunteer labor for a wide variety of nonprofit projects.
In the months leading up to the Day of Caring, nonprofits submitted projects that they needed help with or drive requests for supplies they could utilize to help others. Then teams of volunteers and individuals selected their projects on a first-come, first-serve basis.
In accordance with United Way’s Community Impact focus, all Day of Caring projects were designed to address issues in education, income, health and safety net.
“The tremendous volunteer effort across our area for the annual United Way Day of Caring is truly remarkable,” said Debbie Hills, president and CEO of United Way of Southern Kentucky. “The spirit of caring for fellow community members is always evident, but this year it means even more, as there are still lingering ramifications from the pandemic and the December tornadoes. On behalf of the many nonprofits that were impacted by the generous gifts of drives, time, and energy from our volunteers, we thank the hundreds who participated.”
