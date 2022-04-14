Health insurance assistance available on April 19
Onyā Bell, Kynector with Community Action of Southern Kentucky, will be at the Live the Proof food giveaway in the Cornerstone Building on April 19 from 10 a.m. until noon assisting with and answering Medicaid or health coverage related questions.
She will also help individuals apply for health coverage and give out literature. Giveaways are also planned.
The Cornerstone Building is at 202 West Kentucky Avenue.
