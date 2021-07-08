A total of 3.3 inches of rain was recorded in downtown Franklin during June.
The June rainfall was .85 of an inch less than the June average of 4.15 inches.
Through June 30 a total of 24.3 inches of rain had been recorded during 2021, which is 1.76 inches less than the area average of 26.06 inches through the first six months of a calendar year.
The most rain recorded during a single calendar day in June was two inches on June 2. There were five days with measurable rain during June.
Franklin’s high temperature during June was 93 degrees and the low was 54 degrees. The average daily high temperature was 85 degrees and the average daily low was 66 degrees.
