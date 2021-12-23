State Auditor Mike Harmon has released the audit of the sheriff’s settlement for 2020 taxes for Simpson County Sheriff Jere Dee Hopson.
The auditor noted no instances of noncompliance and no matters involving internal control over financial reporting and its operation that were considered to be material weaknesses.
State law requires the auditor to annually audit the accounts of each county sheriff. The auditor issues two sheriff’s reports each year: one on the audit of the sheriff’s tax account and the other reporting on the audit of the fee account used to operate the office.
The report said the sheriff’s financial statement fairly presents the taxes charged, credited and paid during the period of May 16th, 2020 through April 15th, 2021 in conformity with the regulatory basis of accounting.
The audit report can be found on the state auditor’s website.
