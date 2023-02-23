The Roxy Theater was the scene of a crime on Sunday afternoon Feb. 12 as the Franklin-Simpson Community Arts Council hosted its third and final sold-out performance of the weekend.
“You Have the Right to Remain Dead,” an audience-participation murder mystery that featured a 10 member cast — all of whom were suspects in the murder of narrator Harnell Chesterton (played by Chad Drake).
Even the investigator, Officer Bainbridge (Tyler Harting), was under suspicion. But then again, so was the audience. Every person in the building, cast and audience alike, functioned as both suspect and sleuth, with the audience invited onto the stage during intermission to search for clues.
Other members of the cast were Corrine Owens, Mallory Adams, Ardie Baxter, Laura Schueler, Morgan Cook, Nick Cook, Kyndrah Shoulders, and Anthony Buesching. The play was directed by Yasmine Choate and produced by Brownie Bennett, Arts Council Executive Director.
The three performances were catered by the Brickyard Café.
In the end, the audience assisted Bainbridge in solving the murder, who demonstrated a dizzying intellect in identifying the perpetrator. The rest of the audience and cast departed, amused, entertained, and exonerated.
