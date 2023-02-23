FRANWS-02-23-23 MURDER MYSTERY

Pictured is Steve Randall (Nick Cook) with dead man, Harnell Chesterton (Chad Drake).

 PHOTO BY JANET SCOTT

The Roxy Theater was the scene of a crime on Sunday afternoon Feb. 12 as the Franklin-Simpson Community Arts Council hosted its third and final sold-out performance of the weekend.

“You Have the Right to Remain Dead,” an audience-participation murder mystery that featured a 10 member cast — all of whom were suspects in the murder of narrator Harnell Chesterton (played by Chad Drake).

