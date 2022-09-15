Franklin-Simpson Fire-Rescue rescued a woman and a dog Sept. 3 after her vehicle was submerged in high water over Kummer Road near Springfield Road.
Firefighters were called at about 6:10 p.m. and left the scene at 7:30 p.m.
Fire Chief Leslie Goodrum said the unidentified woman was standing outside and pinned by the water against the Ford Ranger when firefighters arrived. Goodrum said the woman was submerged by the water, but her head was visible. She was able to hold the dog up out of the water.
Neither the woman nor the dog was injured.
Goodrum described the body of water that rose over the road as a wet weather spring.
Almost four and a half inches of rain was recorded at WFKN the evening of Sept. 3. Rainfall amounts varied from location to location.
Fire damaged a car Sept. 3 on Nashville Road at the I-65 interchange.
Franklin-Simpson Fire-Rescue was called at about 4:15 p.m. and was on the scene until 4:40 p.m.
Goodrum said the fire and resulting damage was confined to the engine compartment and wheel wells of the 2002 Toyota Camry.
The cause of the fire has not been determined.
No injuries were reported.
