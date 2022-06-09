Simpson Fiscal Court on May 31 approved a resolution authorizing an application for a Homeland Security grant during a special called meeting.
If the county receives the grant, it would fund implementation of security measures at county owned buildings and would also be used for a cyber threat assessment.
The entire cost of the project is about $150,000.
Approval of budget transfers was the only other item scheduled during the special called meeting.
— Staff report
