FRANWS-04-20-23 GATTON ACADEMY

The Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science in Kentucky has selected 99 Kentucky sophomores for the Class of 2025, marking The Gatton Academy’s 18th incoming class.

“Each year we are reminded Kentucky is filled with remarkable students seeking advanced coursework and challenge in their education,” said the Director of The Gatton Academy, Dr. Lynette Breedlove. “The Class of 2025 are an inspiring group who have been supported and encouraged by many people in their local schools, districts, and communities.”

