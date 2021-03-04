The Med Center Health COVID Vaccine Clinic is now accepting vaccination appointment requests for individuals who qualify as phase 1C.
Priority is given to those who are age 60 and over, as well as those from phases 1A and 1B who have not been vaccinated.
To set up an appointment send a text to (270) 796-3200. Individuals age 60 and over put SENIOR in the message, those who are Kindergarten through Grade 12 childcare personnel put SCHOOL in the message and healthcare workers put SHOT in the message.
Other individuals in phase 1C, should text COVID to (270) 796-4400 to be added to a waiting list for future scheduling. To determine if you qualify under phase 1C, visit https://gov status.egov.com/ky-covid-vaccine.
The priority for vaccinating individuals age 60 and over is following guidance from the Governor and the Kentucky Department of Public Health to vaccinate the most vulnerable populations first.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.