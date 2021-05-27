The Franklin-Simpson High School Class of 2021 was honored during the high school’s 77th commencement Sunday afternoon at Western Kentucky University’s Diddle Arena.
The 157 graduates walked into the arena as the FSHS Band played Howard E. Akers’ ”Pomp and Circumstance.”
Once the graduating class was seated F-S High School Principal Byron Darnall gave opening remarks followed by senior Luke Adams giving the invocation.
Senior Class President Kaysten Thomas gave the Senior Welcome. She spoke about some of the experiences the class had growing up in Franklin that she said “one day we will miss.”
“Class of 2021, I’m so proud of us and proud to see the support system we had in these stands,” Thomas said. “To all of you that have helped us along the way, thank you. I appreciate you being here today as we celebrate this monumental occasion.”
Simpson County Schools Superintendent Tim Schlosser then spoke and first thanked the efforts and support of the Simpson County Board of Education, the graduates families and the teachers and staff.
“Last but not least the class of ’21. You’ve overcome many obstacles and barriers, and endured the last 18 months of education that nobody in this arena has ever witnessed or things that we’ve had to endure over the past 18 months,” Schlosser said. “You’ve over come all the adjectives that people want to use. You persevered, resilience, you conquered, you’ve done all of those things and now is the time for us to celebrate you.
You’ve carried on the tradition of excellence at Franklin-Simpson High School. About a month ago U.S. News and World Report issued their 2021 report, Franklin-Simpson High School is ranked 38th among high schools in the state of Kentucky, which is in the top 15%. You’re also 2,922nd in the nation, which is in the top 16% in the nation.
I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again, its not about the brick and mortar, its about the people that make up the organization, and we’re very fortunate in Simpson County to have you as our students that past 13 years.
Thank you, and we look forward to seeing the great things you do when you leave Franklin-Simpson High School.”
The F-S High School Senior Choir Ensemble then performed the song “Wherever I Go.”
F-S High School Assistant Principal Stephanie Downey then recognized the five senior scholars for what she said “was their superior work at Franklin-Simpson High School” and gave the requirements for becoming a senior scholar.
The five senior scholars are Evan Allen, Johnny Mendel, Ethan Smith, Gwen Stubbs and Anthony Wessel.
Wessel then gave his senior scholar’s address followed later by Mendel’s.
Wessel said his classmates “should be grateful for the education we’ve been allowed to have.”
“Please, for the sake of everyone else value your educational opportunities,” he said. “Read a book once in a while, have some common sense and congrats on graduating.”
FSHS Assistant Principal Mark Dobbs then recognized the four graduates who have enlisted in different branches of the U.S. Military.
Those four graduates and the branches of the military they will be serving in are Vaughn Chambers — Army, Braden Bade — National Guard, Cameron Spivey — Air Force, and Colby White — Air Force.
Senior Counselor Shalee Mann recognized the 17 graduates comprising the top ten% of the class, the 22 Cum Laude graduates (3.375 — 3.7499 Grade Point Average or GPA), the 14 Magna Cum Laude graduates (3.750 — 3.899 GPA), the six Summa Cum Laude graduates (3.9 and above GPA) and graduates receiving a total of some $1.6 million in scholarships.
Those students were not named individually, but stood up for recognition during the ceremony.
Mendel then gave his senior scholar address giving what he called a heartfelt “thank you” to his friends, girlfriend, parents, families and fellow graduates.
“I really do wish the best for all of you,” he said. “It’s an honor being senior scholar and as your former class president it’s been an honor being able to speak to all of you…congratulations class of 2021, it’s been real.”
FSHS Principal Darnall then spoke recognizing the educators at the high school before speaking to the graduating class.
“Graduates, all I can say is you made it,” he said. “The day arrives and in spite of all of the interesting detours of the past one and half years we arrive in an actual ceremony with more people gathered here than have been in quite some time. I offer my gratitude to each of you for opening your journey to me as principal.
Go do hard things, because if you are brave enough to do so, there will never be a question of whether or not you are happy. Find out what it is that makes your heart hurt and that will tell you the exact direction in which to go and lead.”
Superintendent Schlosser then awarded the diplomas.
Senior Zoe Binion closed the ceremony with the benediction followed by the traditional tossing of the graduation caps.
