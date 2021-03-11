Three Franklin attorneys are nominees to fill the 49th Circuit Court Judge vacancy.
The three nominees are attorneys Mark Allen Thurmond, Clint Grainger Willis and David Ray Cummins
The Judicial Nominating Commission, led by Chief Justice of Kentucky John D. Minton Junior, announced the nominees to fill the 49th Circuit Court judge vacancy in the circuit’s Division One. Simpson and Allen counties make up the 49th Judicial Circuit.
Thurmond is a partner at the law firm of Crocker and Thurmond and serves as a trial commissioner. He received his juris doctor from the University of Kentucky J. David Rosenberg College of Law.
Willis serves as an assistant attorney general in the Kentucky Office of the Attorney General and previously served as the commonwealth’s attorney for Allen and Simpson counties. He received his juris doctor from the University of Kentucky J. David Rosenberg College of Law.
Cummins is a member with the law firm of Leach & Cummins. He received his juris doctor from the University of Kentucky J. David Rosenberg College of Law. The Judicial Nominating Commission selected Cummins without a questionnaire.
The judicial seat became vacant when Judge Janet J. Crocker resigned Jan. 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.