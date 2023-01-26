On Monday, Jan.16, the Franklin-Simpson Boys and Girls Club was recognized by the Boys and Girls Clubs of America as one of the nation’s premier clubs. James Clark, President, along with seventeen staff members, traveled from Atlanta to present the Franklin-Simpson organization with a $12,800 student scholarship and a grant for $115,000.

The entire group attended the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. breakfast at the Franklin First United Methodist Church, where Clark spoke on the Boys and Girls Clubs of America and the special attention being given to the Franklin-Simpson club.

