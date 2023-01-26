On Monday, Jan.16, the Franklin-Simpson Boys and Girls Club was recognized by the Boys and Girls Clubs of America as one of the nation’s premier clubs. James Clark, President, along with seventeen staff members, traveled from Atlanta to present the Franklin-Simpson organization with a $12,800 student scholarship and a grant for $115,000.
The entire group attended the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. breakfast at the Franklin First United Methodist Church, where Clark spoke on the Boys and Girls Clubs of America and the special attention being given to the Franklin-Simpson club.
“We selected Franklin as the destination for our Dr. Martin Luther King service project,” said Clark. “This is an annual event for the national organization, which we began in 2007. We chose Franklin because of its outstanding work — particularly regarding the opening of the new Scottsville, Kentucky, facility.”
There are 5,100 clubs nationally, according to Clark. “We have clubs in rural America, urban America, small-town America, the suburbs of America — we serve 6.1 million kids every year. So we were excited about the new Scottsville location, and the work the Franklin-Simpson club has done to bring this new facility into being.”
Clark spoke of the benefits a Boys and Girls Club brings to a community. “The Superintendent of Schools here in Franklin just told me a story that’s amazing — but very familiar across the country,” said Clark. “Before the Franklin-Simpson Boys and Girls Club opened in 2007, there were 2,600 disciplinary actions per year, and afterward, it dropped to 1,000 disciplinary actions.”
Clark’s journey began in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where he was employed by a large publishing company. One of the company executives suggested he explore the local Boys and Girls Club, which he did. “My first thought was about creating a positive workforce — after all, nurturing young people makes for good citizens. But soon I was involved up to my eyebrows.”
The history of the Boys and Girls Clubs of America comes easily to Clark. “The first Boys and Girls Club began in 1860, in Hartford, Connecticut. A national organization was formed in 1906 when there were fifty-three clubs across the country. Milwaukee was one of them and is currently our largest club. We are the largest facility-based youth-serving organization in the world.”
What started as a volunteer project for Clark became his career. “I ran the Milwaukee club for eight years,” he said, “and eleven years ago I moved to Atlanta to run the national organization.”
Clark said the choice of Franklin-Simpson for the 2023 service project was an easy one. “Franklin-Simpson is one of the best clubs in Kentucky — and maybe even the nation. Their hard work and financial commitment toward the Scottsville location were above and beyond the call of duty — and the timing was perfect for us. They were planning to offer a sneak peek of the new Scottsville location today and we needed a service project. And they had lots of work for us to do!”
Lydia Latham, treasurer of the Franklin-Simpson Boys and Girls Club, is the daughter of Lem Latham, a founding father. “I remember my father talking about opening a Boys and Girls Club in 2002 — he was a financial contributor, along with several others. By 2007 they got it open, and I’ve been involved ever since.”
Some years later, the Franklin-Simpson Boys and Girls Club expanded geographically to include the Scottsville, Kentucky, location, which is served by the same Board of Directors as the Franklin-Simpson club. Scottsville was able to open a chapter in 2019 — with a lot of financial backing from the Turner Foundation — a charity founded by Cal and Laura Turner, Scottsville natives and the creators of the first Dollar General store, located in Scottsville. The Turner Foundation is now operated by Katherine Sikora, a member of the Turner family.
Latham remembered the encounter with Sikora which led to Scottsville having a Boys and Girls club. “Several years ago, our Franklin-Simpson club was competing for a grant from the South-Central Kentucky Women’s Fund, and Katherine Sikora, who was on the board, came to Franklin to evaluate our club. When she saw what we were doing, she told me, ‘‘I want one of these in Scottsville.’ ”
That ambition was achieved, and Scottsville opened its Boys and Girls Club in 2019. However, there has never been a dedicated location. The club met in the Alternative Learning Center — “the old Vocational Building, with a garage door,” explained Latham.
One major piece of serendipity occurred in 2022 when the Kentucky Alliance of Boys and Girls Clubs managed to get $10 million placed into the state budget. The Franklin-Simpson club was awarded one million dollars of that amount. “Shortly after we received the grant, I was contacted by the Harwood and Strove Funeral Home in Scottsville,” said Latham. “Brandy Harwood told me they were retiring and wondered if we would be interested in buying the building. It was a perfect location for expanding Scottsville’s Boys and Girls Club — right next door to the high school.”
So Latham and the Board of Directors decided to spend $600,000 of their grant money to purchase the funeral home — now the home of the new Scottsville Boys and Girls Club.
“I am more than thrilled to be able to say that this facility is completely paid for,” added Latham.
Monday, January 16th was dubbed a “Sneak Peek.”
Nathaniel Downey, a board member of the Franklin-Simpson Boys and Girls Club, attended both the MLK breakfast and the Scottsville event. “A lot of remarkable number of events came together to make this opening happen,” he said. “A national award, a Kentucky grant and a whole lot of good will. The timing was amazing.”
After a day of placing carpets, assembling furniture, hooking up computers and televisions, and situating gaming chairs, the new facility was ready to be viewed. Dignitaries, board members, and interested citizens from Scottsville and Franklin gathered to look, listen and marvel.
Latham welcomed the visitors, and invited Dennis Harper, Allen County Judge/Executive, to speak. “I well remember visiting the Franklin-Simpson Boys and Girls Club five years ago,” said Harper. “There was a group of us from Scottsville, and after seeing what they do, we all hoped that Allen County would be able to have such a facility. And here it is.” He thanked the Turner family for their funding to get the club started, adding that having a building next to the school was a huge improvement.
Latham returned to thank the group from Atlanta for their hard work, and invited Clark, as president of the Boys and Girls Clubs of America, to say a few words. Clark thanked his Atlanta team for their participation in the project and pointed out that “in every organization, there’s always a person who leans in and does whatever has to be done to make it work. In this Franklin-Simpson-Scottsville location, it’s Lydia Latham.”
He presented a cardboard check to Latham, saying, “On behalf of the Boys and Girls Clubs of America, we’re pleased to support this facility to the tune of $115,000.”
Clark predicted that over time, the Boys and Girls Club in Scottsville would change the trajectory of the city. “I’ve seen it over and over, all over America. When you have this much energy, commitment, and investment in the future of children, well, it just changes everything,” he said, “for the better.”
