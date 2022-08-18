The 25th American Cancer Society Relay for Life in Franklin is set for Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on the Courthouse square.
Funds raised through Relay For Life directly support breakthrough research, 24/7 support for cancer patients, access to lifesaving screenings and much more, according to the American Cancer Society website.
“Walk the Walk to end Cancer” is the theme for this year’s Simpson County Relay.
The Simpson County fundraising goal this year is $20,000.
Teams can still register to take part in this year’s event.
“There will be different events, we are raising money, we will have our luminaries, which will be bags that will be lit up at dark on the square,” said Debbie Nealy, the lead for Simpson County Relay for Life.
Luminaries can be purchased in advance or at the relay and are $5 to $10.
A flip-flop is available with each luminary purchased to symbolize that “Someone is Always Walking with You.” The name of the person the luminary is being purchased in honor of or the name of the person purchasing the luminary may be placed on the flip-flop.
T-shirts with a picture of flip-flops on the front can be purchased in advance or at the relay.
There will be a ceremonial walk after the bags are lit.
“We appreciate anyone that wants to walk and learn,” Nealy said. “We’ve got a little exciting surprise coming up for the 25th anniversary.”
Simpson County Relay for Life Publicity Chair Nancy Hudson said Relay for Life “is dedicated to helping the community attack cancer.”
“Cancer doesn’t care who it strikes.I t strikes anyone,” Hudson said. “We do this through our donations, our time given, and the awareness to make a difference, one person at a time. A person can chose to lead a team, join a team, or go solo. All it takes is one person at a time ... . I want everyone to remember, one person can make a big difference, let that person be you.”
Hudson is a cancer survivor. “I had colorectal cancer in 2011, so I know what it means to be touched by cancer,” she said. “A lot of family members have also been touched by cancer.”
Sponsorships for Relay for Life are available. Anyone can be a sponsor, a company, a family or an individual. All that is required is a donation in the amount of the sponsor’s choice.
Sponsors are needed to provide funds for canvas bags to be given to cancer survivors at the relay.
“Covid has really put a damper on everything and it has hit relay,” Nealy said. “So we would like for anyone that can donate, even just a dollar, it would help with the cancer research.” She lost both of her parents to cancer.
More information about Relay for Life, purchasing fundraiser items, being a sponsor or registering a team is available on the Simpson County Kentucky Relay for Life Facebook page. Relay for Life organizers can also be contacted for more information and include Nealy at 270-776-2334, publicity chairperson Nancy Hudson at 270-586-5194, sponsor chairperson Marie Pitts at 270-647-0548 and luminary chairperson Rikki Overstreet at 270-647-1796.
Members of the Franklin Homemakers Club member are also available for information.
Nealy and Hudson discussed Relay for Life with Brian Davis on WFKN (1220 AM). The interview will air again on dates to be determined on WFKN’s AM Franklin.
College Street will be closed on the downtown square Sept. 10 from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m. for Relay for Life.
