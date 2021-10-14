State Auditor Mike Harmon has released the 2020 agreed-upon procedures engagement of Simpson County Sheriff Jere Dee Hopson.
The auditor issues two sheriff’s reports each year: one on the audit of the sheriff’s tax account, the other on the audit of the fee account used to operate the office.
County sheriffs and clerks that meet certain criteria may apply for an Agreed-Upon Procedures engagement in lieu of an audit of their fee account.
Auditors performed the procedures, which were agreed to by the Simpson County Sheriff, on receipts and disbursements, excess fees, recordkeeping, and leases, contracts, and liabilities for the period of Jan. 1, 2020 through Dec. 31, 2020.
The following exceptions were identified during the AUP engagement:
• The sheriff has a fourth quarter financial statement and a receipts ledger, but did not keep a disbursements ledger.
County Sheriff’s Response: The practice of fee documenting and reporting has been the same every year. The bookkeeper, in her own notetaking, would write the check number on the report for her reference not realizing this was accepted as a disbursement ledger on her reports. Moving forward she will create and keep such report.
• The sheriff reconciled bank accounts and the reconciliations for all accounts as of December 31, 2020 were accurate. However, we found the sheriff had deposited funds totaling $5,474 for overtime reimbursements into drug accounts that should have been deposited into the fee account. Additionally, the sheriff deposited a $15,000 donation into his drug account. Those funds should be transferred to the donation account
County Sheriff’s Response: Human errors are made from time to time and corrected as soon as they are discovered. This has been corrected and funds have been moved to the correct account.
• Excess fees due to the fiscal court were recalculated and excess fees of $12 were overpaid to the fiscal court.
County Sheriff’s Response: No Response.
The report can be found on the state auditor’s website.
The sheriff’s responsibilities include collecting property taxes, providing law enforcement and performing services for the county fiscal court and courts of justice. The sheriff’s office is funded through statutory commissions and fees collected in conjunction with these duties.
