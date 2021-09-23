MEGAN PURAZRANG
One of Franklin’s biggest events took place over the weekend despite rain in the forecast.
The Franklin-Simpson Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual Cruise-In on Friday, Sept. 17 kicking off the Festival on the Square, presented by Graves Gilbert Clinic.
The Cruise-In brought an estimated 100 to 150 cars to the downtown square. According to the chamber, approximately 1,500 people were in attendance.
Franklin-Simpson Chamber of Executive Director Steve Thurmond said the numbers were down this year due in part to the weather.
“We were hampered by the rain,” Thurmond said. “We watched the radar all day and each time it was different. The band (Steve Jarrell and Sons of the Beach) made the decision not to come to keep from having equipment in the rain. I appreciate the people bringing their cars.”
Steve Jarrell and Sons of the Beach were scheduled to perform during the Cruise-In.
Thurmond also said the number of vehicles was down due to a change in parking during the event made at the request of car show participants.
In previous years the vehicles were also parked in the middle of the street, but this year were only parked along the sides of Kentucky Avenue and College Street along the square.
Thurmond said the change in parking was requested in order to allow vehicle owners the opportunity to leave the event prior to the time it ends. Before the vehicles could not be moved until the event ended.
Among the cars at the cruise-in was a 1929 Ford Model A Coupe owned by a Franklin brother and sister, Cindy Perdue Morris and Danny L. Perdue.
“I go to as many shows in the summer as I can,” Danny Perdue said.
Their vehicle won “Best Vintage Ford” at a car show in Park City.
“Its not about the trophies, the fun part is talking to people about it. Make people smile.” Perdue said. “You work hard on it and you want people to see it. You take pride in your work.”
“The Friday Night Cruise-In is always a fun thing,” Perdue added.
Another entry was a 1968 Chevrolet van owned by a Franklin woman, Julie Stitt.
Stitt has owned the van for a short time but had already won “Best Clunker” in a car show in Clarksville, Tennessee.
“I like car shows,” Stitt said. “This year’s show (Cruise-In) is pretty good… down a little bit.”
She also said this year’s show had the most diversity of vehicles she had ever seen in the show.
It was the first festival cruise-in held since 2019. Last year’s event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Festival on the Square took place on Saturday, Sept. 18 beginning at 9 a.m. Dozens of cars of different years, colors and models parked along courthouse square for visitors to see.
Saturday’s event also included art vendors with booths setup along Kentucky Avenue.
“With the threats of rain throughout the day, we are thankful to all those that made their way downtown to support the festival, its vendors and our downtown merchants,” Gallery on the Square Director Lisa Deavers said. “It was wonderful seeing this 58-year tradition thriving again after missing the 2020 event.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.